Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Emergency services close Fountainbleau Drive following one-vehicle crash

By Katy Scott
September 10, 2021, 9:16 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 10:35 pm
Fountainbleau Drive
Police closed the road during the road traffic incident.

Police, fire services and an ambulance raced to a crash on Fountainbleau Drive in Dundee on Friday evening.

Officers closed off Fountainbleau Drive following a one-vehicle crash.

Pictures of the scene showed a car on its side.

Police advised members of the public to avoid the area while emergency services attended the scene, with local diversions put in place.

‘Avoid the area’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called at around 8:20pm this evening following the report of a one-vehicle road crash on Fountainbleau Drive in Dundee.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the situation is ongoing.”

Police confirmed that an ambulance was also on the scene.

It is not known if there were any injuries following the crash.

Fountainbleau Drive
Emergency services attended the scene on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called by police to assist and make the vehicle safe. Two appliances were sent out from Macalpine Road.

However by the time the fire engines arrived, no people were in the vehicle.

The situation was handed over to police at 9:30pm.

 