Police close Dundee street after cars crash

A busy Dundee road was closed off last night after a crash between two cars.

Other cars parked on Clepington Road were said to have been damaged following the collision at around 8pm.

Three police cars were dispatched to the scene between Arklay Street and Court Street North.

Officers blocked off the road for about an hour while the incident was dealt with.

A silver Mercedes and a blue Renault were the vehicles involved.

Nobody is believed to have been hurt in the smash.

One witness to the aftermath said: “I was on my way home and there was an officer in the middle of the road directing traffic.

“One of the cars had been push into a line of parked vehicles and they’d be slammed together – one was a taxi and its front was all wrecked.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.