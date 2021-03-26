Three people were taken to hospital after a two car collision forced a busy Fife road to be closed for more than two hours on Friday afternoon.

Police, paramedics and two fire crews rushed to the scene at the junction of Dunfermline Road and the A985 close to Limekilns shortly before 1.30pm on Friday, March 26 following the collision between a Blue BMW and a Range Rover Discovery.

Officers immediately closed the road, the main route for traffic heading towards the Kincardine Bridge crossing, in both directions from the junction of Hilton Road in Rosyth and the B9156.

Motorists were advised to stay clear of the scene while local diversions were also set up.

Three people were later taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Two fire crews from nearby Dunfermline Fire Station were despatched to assist paramedics in attendance and make the road safe.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 1.25pm on Friday, March 26, to a report of a two car crash on the A985 near Limekilns.

Officers closed the road to assist the emergency services at the scene.

“Three occupants from the two vehicles involved were taken to hospital for treatment and the road was reopened by police at 3.50pm.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We received an alert at 1.40pm on Friday, March 26 of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A985.

“Two crews from Dunfermline station were mobilised and attended the scene.

“No specialist equipment was needed in this instance and crews were returned to station at around 2.30pm.”