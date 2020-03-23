Police chief vows crackdown on pubs which pose coronavirus risk

Police forced the shut down of a ‘small number’ of licensed premises across Scotland yesterday.

And, as the scale of the threat from coronavirus develops at a rapid pace, Police Scotland has vowed a crack down on any other pubs which risk public safety.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “Yesterday, officers served emergency closure orders on the small number of licensed premises failing to comply with a Government request to close on the grounds of the threat posed to public safety.

“We are carefully monitoring the progress of emergency legislation relating to Covid-19 and we will continue to work with the Government about what is being asked of the public and the enforcement we will take where necessary.

“My priority, as always, is to ensure the people of Scotland are protected and policed effectively.

“Those breaking the law will be dealt with appropriately to ensure the public is kept safe from risk and harm.”

The response to the coronavirus had escalated significantly in recent days and and public co-operation was vital, he said.

He was grateful to the “overwhelming majority” who have complied with social-isolation measures and praised the “great strength and resilience” of officers and staff in their support of healthcare staff and wider society.

“I urge you all to stay informed about developments and reflect on how you go about your lives during these difficult days,” he continued.

“We, in Police Scotland, will continue to focus on public service and we must all work to support the national effort.”

