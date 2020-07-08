Police chief pays tribute to Dundee girl Freya, 7, who died in tragic accident in Perthshire river

Police in Tayside have paid tribute to a young Dundee girl who died in a tragic accident in a Perthshire river.

The force released a statement today confirming that the seven-year-old girl who sadly died after getting into difficulty in the water at Dunkeld was Freya Skene.

Emergency services were called around 6.50pm on Monday July 6 to the River Braan, near Ossian’s Cave.