Police chief constable objects to Angus man being given licence to sell alcohol

An application to Angus alcohol licensing chiefs has triggered a flurry of concerns by the police.

In a letter to Angus Council’s licensing board, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone outlined a series of incidents at Coast bar and nightclub in Arbroath, and recommended the applicant, Nevada Mitchell, have his application for a personal licence refused.

Mr Livingstone confirmed Mr Mitchell has not been convicted of a relevant offence but that he had “acted in a manner which is inconsistent with licensing objectives”.

Visits to the premises had been met with “belligerence and obstruction” from Mr Mitchell, according to the chief constable, and at a subsequent meeting with officers to discuss the issues, Mr Mitchell “continued to display an extremely poor and sometimes alarming attitude towards officers”.

However, board convener, Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor, Craig Fotheringham said: “Having regard to the chief constable’s notice, and the information provided by him, I am not satisfied that grounds for refusal apply.”

Mr Fotheringham moved to grant the application, which was agreed by members unanimously.