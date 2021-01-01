Police charge more than 30 people for attending party in historic Perthshire

More than 30 people have been charged with reckless conduct after attending a party in historic Perthshire.

Thirty-two revellers gathered at a rented property in Lochard Road in Aberfoyle on December 27 despite the Tier 4 restrictions in place across mainland Scotland.

Officers responded to reports of the party around 11.10am on Wednesday and found dozens of people inside.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended and 32 people were discovered within.

“All 32 people have been charged with culpable and reckless conduct and will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The property was vacated prior to police leaving.”