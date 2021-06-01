Police charge man, 40, after vehicle rolls on its side in Fife street

Police have charged a man in connection with a collision in which a vehicle rolled on to its side in a Fife street.

Police were called to the incident in Park Road, Rosyth, shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening following reports of a road traffic accident in which a vehicle had landed on its side.

A 40-year-old male was arrested by officers at the scene and later charged with drug and road traffic offences.

It’s understood no one was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Monday, May 31, police were called to a report of a one car road crash, in which the car overturned, on Park Road in Rosyth.

“The 40-year-old male driver has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and drug offences.

“He has been released on undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”