Police charge man, 31, in connection with incident in Burntisland

A 31-year-old man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sherriff Court later today in connection with an alleged disturbance in Burntisland on Tuesday evening.

Eyewitnesses reported a large police presence in the Castle area of the town following the incident at a property in Durie Park shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, April 20.

Six police vehicles as well as a Specialist Operation Response Team (SORT) were called to attend as officers worked to remove the man from the property.

One male was later arrested by officers at the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.30pm on Tuesday, 20 April, police were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance within a property in Durie Park, Burntisland.

“Officers attended and a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, April 21, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”