Police charge man, 22, in connection with pedestrian injured at Dundee car meet

Police have charged a man in connection with a careless driving incident in which a pedestrian was injured at a Dundee car meet.

Officers charged the 22-year-old man following an incident at the Kingsway Retail Park in Dundee on Sunday, May 9.

Police were called to the park at around 10.25pm on Sunday following an incident which left a pedestrian requiring hospital treatment.

The driver of the car has now been charged and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit based in Dundee, said: “We know that the Kingsway Retail Park is used for car meets and is a place drivers use to congregate.

“Antisocial driving is reckless and dangerous.

“Officers patrol known areas and will disperse such meets where illegal activity and any associated disorder is taking place.”