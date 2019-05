A teacher has allegedly been assaulted at a school in Scotland.

The incident occurred in Aberdeen at lunchtime on Tuesday.

The school cannot be named for legal reasons.

A 14-year-old, who is believed to be a pupil at the school, has been charged in connection with the incident.

A 33-year-old man was not injured as a result of the incident, which is understood to have taken place in the grounds of the school.