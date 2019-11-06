Police caught man drunk at the wheel on the A90 Forfar Road

Police caught a man drunk in charge of a car after he was involved in a collision on a busy road.

Heating engineer Andrew Jobling admitted being unfit to drive through drink or drugs on the A90 Forfar Road on October 9.

Officers found Jobling, of Newcastle, parked at a bus stop.

He complained about feeling nauseous and having a sore head because he was involved in a crash earlier in the day.

Prosecutor Isobel Vincent said Jobling was also found to be driving without insurance.

Jobling pleaded guilty to the offences before Sheriff Derek Reekie at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The 45-year-old previously worked regularly in Dundee and across Scotland but lost his employment as a result of the charges against him.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said Jobling was attempting to drive to Newcastle after receiving news that his partner had suffered an aneurysm.

He said: “Unfortunately Mr Jobling’s car was damaged by a lorry that pulled out in front of him. He had been drinking the night before and had no intent to drive at all that day but he had received the call that morning that his partner had taken ill.”

Before fining Jobling £700 and disqualifying him for 14 months, Sheriff Reekie said: “I am told the accident wasn’t your fault but clearly you should not have been on the roads.”