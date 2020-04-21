Police carrying guns attend major incident in Perthshire

Shocked residents watched last night as police with guns were involved in a major incident in a quiet Perthshire village.

An eye witness said he watched as around six police officers wearing full tactical gear and carrying guns were positioned outside a house in Birch Row in Scone.

Police arrived around 8.30pm and lasted for more than an hour.

The eye-witness said that he first heard sirens and then saw around 10 police cars, four of them armed units, arrive in the street.

© Stuart Cowper

He said: “There were police everywhere. I saw around six officers wearing helmets and carrying weapons, the full gear. There were also other police officers in the street and there was an ambulance on standby.

“It was surreal, like something from a movie.”

He added: “This is a very quiet area and you would never expect to see something like that happening here.

“It was a really tense situation and I thought that perhaps someone was threatening to harm someone else or else harm themselves.

“I can also assume that a weapon was involved because of the number of armed officers responding.”

The eye witness said that eventually he saw a man being taken into the ambulance by the paramedics. He said it didn’t look as though the person was hurt or injured.

The street remained closed off by police for the duration of the incident.

Despite the concern from the public, police remained tight-lipped as to why such a large response was sent to the incident, and said no one had been arrested.

A spokesman for the force said: “Around 8.30pm on Monday April 20 police received a concern for person call in Birch Row, Perth.

“Officers attended and a woman was assessed and treated by paramedics at the scene. There is no further police action.”