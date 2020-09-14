Monday, September 14th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Police carry out drugs raid in Dundee, near to Tannadice Park

by Reporter
September 14, 2020, 8:37 am Updated: September 14, 2020, 8:39 am
© SuppliedPost Thumbnail

Police carried out a drugs search near Tannadice Park yesterday.

Officers could be seen near the junction with Arklay Street and Tannadice Street, speaking to people in the area.

One witness said: “I saw about four officers stopping people, they seemed to be asking them where they were going and what they were doing.

© DCT Media
Police, seen to the left of the image, speaking to people at the corner of Arklay Street and Tannadice Street,

“There were two marked cars parked up on Arklay Street just across the road from the junction with Tannadice Street.

“That must have been about 6pm.

“I know that part of Arklay Street has been bad for drugs in the past.”

A spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland executed a drugs search warrant at Tannadice Street in Dundee on Sunday September 13. Inquiries are ongoing.”