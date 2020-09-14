Police carry out drugs raid in Dundee, near to Tannadice Park

Police carried out a drugs search near Tannadice Park yesterday.

Officers could be seen near the junction with Arklay Street and Tannadice Street, speaking to people in the area.

One witness said: “I saw about four officers stopping people, they seemed to be asking them where they were going and what they were doing.

“There were two marked cars parked up on Arklay Street just across the road from the junction with Tannadice Street.

“That must have been about 6pm.

“I know that part of Arklay Street has been bad for drugs in the past.”

A spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland executed a drugs search warrant at Tannadice Street in Dundee on Sunday September 13. Inquiries are ongoing.”