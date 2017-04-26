Police carry out evacuation after reports of suspicious package

Police Scotland is currently in attendance at Municipal Buildings, Castle Street, Forfar after reports of a suspicious package.

A statement said: “We are working closely with our partners, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance Service to ensure that the package is recovered safely.

“There is no immediate danger and we would like to reassure members of the public that appropriate actions are being taken.

“That area of the building has been evacuated as a precaution.

“At this time cordons are currently being put in place, which may result in some temporary disruption to traffic.”

