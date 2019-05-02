Police car badly damaged after smashing into traffic lights in Perth

Police Scotland has confirmed no officers were injured after one of its vehicles smashed into traffic lights last night.

The BMW X5 was badly damaged in the crash on Barrack Street at around 10pm.

The image, above, shows the smashed vehicle just outside St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary.

One driver, who came upon the scene shortly after the accident, said it happened just 20 yards from Perth Police Station.

The motorist said the police car looked like it could be a write-off following the smash.

The motorist said: “This was literally yards from the police station.

“The road further up splits into two lanes. I can only think the driver had assumed that this was going to happen sooner.

“It was unclear if they were out on an emergency call, but it must have hit the traffic lights with some force.”

The road on Barrack Street was able to remain open after the incident, as the police car was in the central area.

The witness added: “When I was on the scene, there were cars slowing down to get a look. Some folks had their phones out taking pictures. One set of traffic lights was taken clean out.”

A spokesman for the force confirmed a vehicle had been recovered and that there were no injuries at the scene of the incident.

A breakdown vehicle was promptly on the scene and the car was removed from the area.

The witness said: “The recovery vehicle was there fairly quickly, but the car was in a terrible state.”

This is the second time recently that an emergency vehicle in the Fair City has been involved in an accident.

A couple of months ago, an ambulance struck a set of traffic lights on Crieff Road.