A two-year battle between a Dundee woman and Argos has become so heated that police have been called in.

Karen Hay says she has been sold four faulty televisions by the retail giant and has been left feeling “like a hamster in a wheel” trying to resolve the dispute.

The situation reached boiling point this week when angry Karen was reported to the police.

The Craigiebank resident admits there were “angry exchanges” within the Overgate store, but denies having threatened staff there.

“I admit I was angry but there was no actual threat,” she said.

“All I want is my money back — I don’t think exchanging the TV will bring any resolution to this issue.”

The mum-of-one says the dispute has been going on for two years.

She said: “I believe I have been more than patient.

“I’ve dealt with the shop directly and the call centre team but I feel like a hamster in a wheel.

“I’m telling the same story over and over and getting nowhere.”

After the bust-up in the shop, she said she called call centre staff to ask if they could pick up the item.

But she says she was advised that staff were “too scared” to uplift the TV.

She continued: “I’m shocked it has come to this — it is laughable, in fact.

“I’ve spent hours on the phone with customer services and dealt with more than 27 different members of staff.

“All I want is a working television and, because they can’t provide me with one, I’ve asked for a refund.”

The store, Karen says, has now cancelled the collection of the item.

She added: “When I got the news they’d cancelled the uplift, I was shocked.

“When they said it was because of threatening behaviour I couldn’t believe it.

“I made a remark about the store whilst I was in but there was no actual threat directed at staff.

“The reason I’ve decided to speak out is because I have become so frustrated with the service I have received.

“I just cannot believe the drama that has been caused in trying to reach a solution to this matter.”

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police Scotland is making inquiries into a report of threatening behaviour by a woman at Argos, Overgate Centre, Dundee, that happened between 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday.”

An Argos spokeswoman said: “We are looking to assist Ms Hay.

“However, at the same time, we would like to stress we will not tolerate threatening behaviour towards our colleagues.”

The police spokeswoman asked anyone with information on the incident in the shop to contact officers on 101.