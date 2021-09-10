News / Local / Fife Police called to two-vehicle crash on Standing Stane Road By Katy Scott September 10, 2021, 8:29 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 8:34 pm Police attended the collision on the back road near Kirkcaldy. Officer were called to a rush hour crash on Friday evening on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy. No serious injuries were reported at the time. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.35pm on Friday, 10 September, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy. “The road was not blocked.” Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe