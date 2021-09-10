Police called to two-vehicle crash on Standing Stane Road

Officer were called to a rush hour crash on Friday evening on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy.

Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.

No serious injuries were reported at the time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.35pm on Friday, 10 September, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy.

“The road was not blocked.”