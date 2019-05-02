Police called to Tay Road Bridge over concerns for female

Police Scotland were called to the Tay Road Bridge this morning following concerns for a female.
Lifeboat crews were launched from Broughty Ferry in the early hours but were stood down a short time later.
A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a woman was assisted and taken away for medical treatment following the incident.
The UK Coastguard confirmed a crew was dispatched at around 2am before returning at 2.10am.
A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland attended the Tay Road Bridge about 2am this morning in response to concerns for a woman seen on the bridge.
“She was assisted from the bridge without incident and was taken for medical treatment.”
A UK Coastguard officer added: “We were called by Police Scotland to assist with an incident on the bridge.”