Police called to ‘stabbing’ incident in Dundee street as person taken to Ninewells

A man was rushed to hospital on Saturday after an alleged “stabbing” incident.

The incident flared on the city’s Arklay Street at around noon and police cordoned off part of the area while investigations were carried out.

Locals spoke of their shock today at learning of the scale of the police activity.

One nearby resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I was sitting in my flat and heard a police car tear up Arklay Street with its siren on.

“I didn’t think much about it but then another one came past about two minutes later.

“I was heading out and walked up and there were two police vehicles at the Arklay Street end of Arklay Terrace, at the junction.

“Officers appeared to be speaking to a group of people. I walked along Arklay Terrace and there were two more cars at the other end of the street.

“There are police incidents in this area fairly often,

“But it is still a shock to see four or five vehicles – you know then something serious has happened.”

Another man, who also declined to be named, said: “I saw a police van going up the street on Saturday.

“But there are always police going along here. I didn’t hear anything and just hope the guy is OK.”

Another resident said: “It doesn’t surprise me that the police were here.

“There is always something going on.

“But I hadn’t heard anything until now.”

Police Scotland confirmed today that a 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious assault and robbery on Arklay Street which happened at around noon on Saturday.

He was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today. It is understood he made no plea and is due to appear in court again at a later date.

The alleged victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated for leg injuries which have been described as not life-threatening.