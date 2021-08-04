News / Dundee Police called to rural road near Glenrothes after single-vehicle crash By Matteo Bell August 4, 2021, 11:27 am Police were called to the scene Police were called to a rural Fife road last night following a single-vehicle crash which left the driver injured. The crash, which took place on Cluny Road near Glenrothes, resulted in a temporary road closure. Officers were called to the scene at 9.20pm on Tuesday night, and the road was reopened at 11.30pm. The crash on Cluny Road. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police called to a single vehicle road crash between Cluny Road and Kinglassie Road, Glenrothes around 9.20 pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. “Driver sustained minor injury. “Road re-opened about 11.30 pm.” Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe