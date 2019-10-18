Police called to Perth property following sudden death of man

The sudden death of a man near a retail park is not being treated as suspicious.

Police Scotland was called to an address on St Catherine’s Square in Perth, near St Catherine’s Retail Park, on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the force confirmed a 38-year-old man had died. He said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

One neighbour, who declined to be named, said forensics officers were on the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

The police spokesman added: “We received a report of a sudden death at an address on St Catherine’s Square, Perth, at around 10.40am on Tuesday.

“A 38-year-old man died and his death is being treated as non-suspicious. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”