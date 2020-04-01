Police called to ‘nasty’ crash between taxi and lorry in Dundee

Police have temporarily blocked off a “notorious” junction after a collision involving a taxi and a lorry.

The incident happened at Muirton Road shortly after 12pm today, near Logie Street.

Police confirmed officers were still at the scene whilst images show the taxi was being removed from the area.

One driver who passed shortly after 12.30pm added: “It looked a nasty smash at the junction of Logie Street and Muirton Road.

“From what I could see it appeared the police had blocked the road off.”

Another man added: “This junction has been bad for smashes in the past, it would be fair to say it is notorious.”

A spokesman for the force added: “We received reports of a two-vehicle road crash, involving a car and a lorry, on Logie Street at the Muirton Road junction, Dundee shortly before 12.10pm. Officers are in attendance.”