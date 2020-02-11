Police called to Lochee Park after man feared to be firing explosives into air – which turned out to be toy rockets

Police were called to a popular city park after a man was feared to be firing explosives into the air.

The incident at Lochee Park sparked a major police response.

A number of police officers arrived on the scene to deal with the incident after the alarm was raised.

Officers quickly established the man was firing a series of toy rockets into the air.

The stomp rockets are available at a number of retailers.

Users release the rockets by touching foot pedals before the rockets soar into the air.

It is understood as many as five police officers arrived on the scene during the January 10 fracas.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 12.45pm on Friday January 10, police received a report of a man with possible explosives at Lochee Park, Dundee.

“Officers attended, spoke with the man and no criminality was established.”