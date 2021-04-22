Police called to Kirkcaldy High Street after reports of a property being used for cannabis cultivation

Police were called to Kirkcaldy High Street after reports were received of a property being used for cannabis cultivation.

Officers were called to the Fife street at around 2:25pm on Wednesday, however it is understood that a police presence was maintained on the street into Thursday.

It is currently unclear how much of the illicit substance was being grown, and so far no arrests have been made.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.25pm on Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, officers received a report of a cannabis cultivation within a premises on High Street in Kirkcaldy.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”