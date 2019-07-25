Police called to incident near Lochee High Street following alleged robbery

Police were called to an incident near Lochee High Street following an alleged robbery.

A number of officers were seen in the area shortly before 10am yesterday.

Police Scotland confirmed they had detained a man within a matter of minutes during the disturbance on Burnside Court.

Shoppers saw police and sniffer dogs on the High Street during the incident.

One woman said: “I was getting a prescription at around 10am when I saw the police on the High Street.

“It probably wasn’t a shock to see the police here but when I saw the dogs I thought it was more serious.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were contacted at 9.53am and arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with an alleged theft at Burnside Court.”

He added: “A man’s wallet was recovered but the contents of the wallet are still outstanding.”