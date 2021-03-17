Police called to Dundee’s Magdalen Green as hundreds gather for ‘St Patrick’s Day celebration’

Police have been called to a large gathering at a Dundee beauty spot after hundreds of young people defied Covid restrictions.

Eyewitnesses reported that as many as 200 young people congregated in Magdalen Green in the west end of the town on Wednesday in what is thought to be a St Patrick’s Day celebration.

Several large groups, comprising of 20 or more people, have been spotted near to the bandstand in the park, while scores of others were spotted drinking openly.

One police vehicle attended the park at around 5.45pm with officers seen advising those gathered of the current coronavirus restrictions.

One local resident who lives close to Magdalen Green said: “Police arrived at about at about 5.45pm but it was just one van.

“Two officers spoke to several groups of people, but I didn’t see anyone move on after being spoken to, so either the police didn’t say all that much or they were being ignored.”

More to follow.