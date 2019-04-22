Police called to Dundee street after knife recovered

Police were called to Blackness Road On Friday after reports that a knife had been found.

A motorist passing the area near Glamis Road said two police vehicles were at the scene while a man was being interviewed by officers.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that a member of the public had found a knife which had been removed by officers.

The motorist added: “It was certainly a surprise to see a police presence in that particular area of Blackness Road.

“Police were taking a statement from a man.

“I’m a bit surprised to hear that a knife had been discovered.”

The police spokesman added: “Police Scotland attended at Blackness Road after a member of the public found a knife.

“There is no suggestion of any crime having taken place and the item has been recovered.”