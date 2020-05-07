Police called to Dundee street after car crashes through fence into garden

Police were called to a Dundee street this evening after a car crashed through a fence.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Arklay Street and involved a red hatchback, which had “P” plates on the rear.

The vehicle appeared to have smashed through the fence before coming to a stop in a communal garden for the adjacent flats.

Nobody was injured in the crash but there was a large gathering of people when the police arrived.

One witness, who did not wish to be named, said: “A car had ploughed through the fence into the communal gardens in the middle of the blocks

“The fence was totally demolished. I just hope no one was seriously hurt.

“It attracted a big crowd of folk and a lot were being questioned by the police.”

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers were called to a crash on Arklay Street involving a single car which collided with a fence around 5.40pm on Thursday.”