Police called to Dundee shopping centre car park after baby accidentally locked in car

Police were called to the Wellgate Shopping Centre Car Park after a baby was accidentally locked in a car.

Lisa and Marty Green were in Dundee as part of their holiday when they were approached by a woman asking them to smash her car window as her baby was trapped inside.

Lisa said: “We had literally just arrived in Dundee and went into the car park at the shopping centre and this lady flagged us down.

“She was just panicking, it was just a tiny little baby.

“She said she had tried 10 people.

“We drove around to park up and she was still trying to get people to stop.

“My husband got out the car, you could see she was panicking quite a bit. They didn’t know what to do.”

Lisa said they used tools from the boot of their car to smash the window and her husband spoke to the police while the incident was taking place.

Lisa added: “We got the window smashed and we got the baby out. The baby looked fine.

“We are just happy that we could help and that the baby was OK.

“We are a bit surprised that no one else had stopped to help.”

A police spokesman confirmed the force attended the incident although by that time those involved had managed to get into the car and so they did not participate.

He confirmed it was an accidental locking.