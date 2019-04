Police were called to an incident at The Barrels bar in Dundee on Saturday night where three men were allegedly assaulted with a pool cue.

The police spokesman added: “Police Scotland attended a reported disturbance at The Barrels bar in Strathmartine Road, Dundee, about 7.35pm on Saturday.

“Three men aged 19, 37 and 46 were allegedly assaulted by two other men who then left.

“Officers are following positive lines of inquiry and investigation into the incident is continuing.”