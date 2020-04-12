Police called to Dundee property after reports of a sudden death

Police were called to a property in Dundee after reports of a sudden death.

The emergency services were called to the property on Court Street shortly before 11.30am after they were made aware of the sudden death of a 47-year-old male within the property.

Witnesses reported seeing two ambulances and a police car near the row of shops.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances relating to the death.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of the sudden death of a 47-year-old man within a property on Court Street, Dundee around 11.25am on Sunday, 12 April, 2020.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”