Police called to Dundee city centre after man found bloodied in broad daylight

A man was found bloodied on the street in broad daylight after a disturbance in the city centre yesterday afternoon.

Officers sectioned off a small area of the High Street where one man’s blood had coated the ground after he had fallen and injured his head.

Shocked onlookers gathered to watch after the incident, which involved two men, kicked off at around 12.30pm.

Emergency services were alerted and arrived shortly afterwards.

A man had to be treated by paramedics at the scene but did not have to be taken to the hospital.

One witness said they had watched the disturbance unfold. He said the incident ended with one man falling to the ground and appearing to sustain a head injury.

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

The witness added: “There were two guys arguing with each other there, you see it a lot, and it got a bit intense.

“One guy ended up pushing the other one over and I think his head must have been damaged because it was bleeding.

“They were both taken away though, I don’t know where they are now, but it seems like it’s just the legal process going on.”

One witness was unsurprised by the incident, claiming that it was expected with the amount of crime in the city centre.

He said: “It doesn’t surprise me at all, with all the things that happen up here it makes sense.

“The police are called here every day, you should see it.”

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

Police confirmed they had been called to the scene and an investigation had now been launched.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 12.35pm on Thursday November 5, officers received a report of the serious assault of a 51-year-old man on High Street in Dundee.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, an ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 1223 hours to attend an incident on Dundee High Street. We dispatched one ambulance and treated the patient at the scene.”