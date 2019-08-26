Police called to Dundee cemetery after car crashes into gravestones

Police were called to a Dundee cemetery after a car crashed into gravestones, damaging several of them.

The incident happened at the city’s Balgay Cemetery on Sunday.

The driver of the red Hyundai lost control and the car came to rest sitting on top of several of the gravestones.

They were knocked over and several were badly damaged.

There were no injuries and no one was arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman described the incident as an accident.

He said: “We got a call at around 2.25pm yesterday regarding a single vehicle road traffic collision at Balgay Cemetery.

“A car, driven by a male, had mounted several of the gravestones at the cemetery, causing damage to some of them.

“An ambulance was in attendance but the driver did not require treatment.”

The spokesman said that due to the damage to the gravestones, Police Scotland had notified Dundee City Council.

“The council will be the ones to decide what happens to the damaged stones,” he added

It is not known if the families whose gravestones were damaged have yet been notified.

The damaged car was left sitting on top of the row of around half a dozen gravestones.

Dundee City Council has been asked to comment.