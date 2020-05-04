Four police vehicles attend ‘incident’ near block of Dundee flats

Police were called to the West End after reports of a disturbance near a block of flats on Saturday evening.
Four police vehicles were situated on Blackness Road near Rosefield Street while officers dealt with the incident.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers attended before “suitable advice was given”.
One resident said there appeared to be two people speaking to officers while they were at the scene.
The man, who declined to be named, added: “There were four police vehicles at the scene but it was unclear what had happened.
“Given the number of vehicles you immediately fear the worst.”
The police spokeswoman added: “Officers were called to the Blackness Road area of Dundee around 10.45pm on Saturday May 2 following a report of an ongoing disturbance.
“No complaints were made at the scene and suitable advice was given.”
