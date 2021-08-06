Police called to crash on B969 road in Glenrothes

Police have been called to a crash on the B969 in Glenrothes.

Officers are in attendance on the road near Coul roundabout – to the west of the A92.

Reports suggest two vehicles may be involved but Police Scotland has not confirmed any further details.

Witnesses say drivers in the area are turning away or finding alternative routes due to the road being blocked.

No serious injuries were reported and the road has now been cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “”Officers were called to a crash on the B969 near the Coul Roundabout, Glenrothes around 8.15am on Friday, 6 August.

“There are no reported serious injuries and the road was cleared and fully reopened by 10.15am.”