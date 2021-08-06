Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Police called to crash on B969 road in Glenrothes

By Bryan Copland
August 6, 2021, 9:26 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 11:32 am
Police are at the scene.
Police have been called to a crash on the B969 in Glenrothes.

Officers are in attendance on the road near Coul roundabout – to the west of the A92.

Reports suggest two vehicles may be involved but Police Scotland has not confirmed any further details.

Witnesses say drivers in the area are turning away or finding alternative routes due to the road being blocked.

No serious injuries were reported and the road has now been cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “”Officers were called to a crash on the B969 near the Coul Roundabout, Glenrothes around 8.15am on Friday, 6 August.

“There are no reported serious injuries and the road was cleared and fully reopened by 10.15am.”