Police called to crash in Broughty Ferry after car collides with lamppost

Emergency Services were called to a busy Broughty Ferry street this morning after a road traffic collision.

Police were called to Claypotts Road at 11:45am after reports of a car colliding with a lamppost.

It is unclear if the male was injured and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the road is currently blocked between Albert Road northbound and Strathern Road southbound and that officers remained on the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.