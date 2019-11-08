Police called to car crash at busy junction on major Dundee road

Police have been called to a crash on a major road in Dundee this afternoon, at a busy junction.
Officers said the single-vehicle accident happened around 1.10pm today.
A spokesman said: “At 1:10pm today police were made aware of a single vehicle crash on Claypotts Road, where it meets Strathern Road.
“All the debris from the accident has now been cleared away.”
There was no information available at this time regarding injuries, or damage to property or the silver vehicle involved.
More on this as we get it.