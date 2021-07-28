Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police called to Buckhaven flats as residents protest over alleged sex offender arrival

By Neil Henderson
July 28, 2021, 10:12 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 10:46 pm
Police were called after residents gathered in Buckhaven to protest on Wednesday evening.
Police were called to a block of flats in Fife on Wednesday as residents protested against a known sex offender allegedly being moved into the area.

A noisy group of around 50 people gathered at Randolph Court in Buckhaven shortly before 7pm.

The gathering followed information posted on social media by a group that search for suspected or known sex offenders.

Some of those present shouted and chants of  ‘get him out’ could be heard.

Two placards were also placed on the ground outside the flats.

One read ‘protect our children’ while another said ‘Buckhaven says no to paedophiles’.

An eyewitness said:  “There were a lot of people that were chanting and shouting then two police vans arrived.

“A third police vehicle then turned up a short time later but it all passed off without any trouble.”

The demonstration continued for around an 90 minutes as police officers kept watchful eye proceedings before residents dispersed.

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Wednesday, July 28,  police were called to a report of a large group of people gathered outside a property in Randolph Court, Buckhaven.

“Officers attended and the crowd dispersed.”