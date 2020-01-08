Police called to Brook Street flat after man attempted to kick down door

Shocked residents were awoken by a man trying to kick the door of a neighbouring flat in and demanding to see a girl inside.

The man was seen shouting abuse and booting the door of the flat on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry in an effort to break it down.

Witnesses claim that the male was in his late 20s and was calling for a girl who was inside the flat to be let out.

The man originally claimed to be a police officer, but was later seen cursing and shouting at the flat’s tenant.

One nearby resident said: “I was lying in my bed at about the back of 10 and I heard my buzzer go once really quickly but I just left it because sometimes it goes and it’s just people messing about.

“After that I heard banging like someone coming up the stairs, then even more banging as if someone trying to kick a door down.

“I stepped out of my flat and asked what was going on, and the guy told me that he was with the police. I asked to show himself and prove it but he started telling me that he didn’t have to.

“I heard him shouting for someone inside of the flat to be let out.

The shocked resident decided to call the police. She said: “He was totally kicking the door in, and it kept getting worse so I decided to phone the police.

“Fifteen minutes later two police officers showed up, a man and a woman. They seemed pretty keen for me to go back inside.”

Another resident added: “I saw him kicking at the door at what must have been 11pm. He was shouting about a girl in the flat which they wouldn’t let out, saying that he needed to get her out.

“Eventually the door opened and the guy who lives in there threw her out in just her underwear.

“The girl looked young, maybe in her late teens. The guy was older, he looked about late 20s.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to a disturbance in the Brook Street area of Broughty Ferry at around 11pm on Sunday night.

“Inquiries are still ongoing at this time and are at an early stage. No arrests have been made.”