Police called to abandoned Dundee care home after youths climbed roof

Police were called to the abandoned Wellburn House care home in Dundee after a group of youths climbed on the roof.

Those living nearby have claimed that the Liff Road property has become a target for young people in the area, saying it has become hotspot for vandalism and fire-raising during the school holidays.

Now, it is feared someone could be killed at the site, after teens were seen on top of the building on Wednesday evening.

Philip Quinn, who has lived near Wellburn House for the last 10 years, said: “It has become a problem in the past few years.

“Mostly it’s kids over there, ones between 10 and 16.

“They break into the building and now they’re getting up on the roof, moving all over the building.

“It gets worse during the school holidays, that’s for sure, there’s a lot more incidents.

“I’d say that we have about one or two issues a week.”

‘Somebody will be killed in there’

The rise in activity has caused the 49-year-old to worry that there may be more serious issues in the future.

“My concern is that it’s a massively big building,” he said.

“If someone takes a light to it then that could cause a whole lot of trouble.

“The smoke damage to our house alone would be massive.

“Also, there’s obviously a safety concern with them being up there.

“If they go off the roof then they’re dead – there’s no other way to say it.

“Something needs to be done or else somebody will be killed in there.

“There’s no other way of knowing what’s going on in there.”

Police aware

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called around 8.20pm to Liff Road, Dundee following reports youths were on the roof of a derelict building.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Homes to be demolished

The home belongs to the Diocese of Dunkeld, a religious group who operated the facility until a man died there in 2017, after falling from a window.

Following the death, the decision was made to close the home, however it has now been earmarked for demolition.

It was recently announced that 80 new homes are to be built on the site, if plans by Barratt Homes are approved.

The Diocese of Dunkeld has been approached for comment.