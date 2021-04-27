German Shepherd running down A90 prompts police search

Police were called to the A90 on Tuesday afternoon after a dog was seen running down the dual carriageway.

The force attended the incident at the A90 near Powrie Brae this afternoon following reports of a German Shepherd running towards Dundee on the busy road.

Officers arrived at the scene at 12.25pm, however they were unable to find the dog and are still trying to trace it.

A post on the Facebook page Missing Pets also urged motorists to keep an eye out for the dog, who is believed to be called Kane, and to report any sightings to the police.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A German Shepherd was reported running on live carriageway of the A90 at Powrie Brae around 12.25pm today.

“Officers attended but no trace of dog.

“The dog had been getting walked when it took off. Still not traced at this time.”