A herd of cows escaped from a field and took over a street in a new Dundee housing estate.

Residents on Strathyre Avenue, in Clearwater Park, woke up to the alarming sight this morning.

At least twelve of the bovine beasts were seen on the road and grazing on the grass beside the public footpath.

Locals say the cows keep running free from a nearby field and their presence in the area is a regular occurrence.

One resident told the Tele that she called the police at around 9am to help moo-ve the animals out of the estate.