Police have been called to a Dundee beauty spot following an incident.

Officers were called to Templeton Woods and Clatto Country Park at about 1.10pm.

One witness said there was a large police presence at the scene.

An area of the woods has been cordoned off and a police officer is standing guard at an entrance within a lay-by on the A923 Coupar Angus Road.

HGV driver Phil Carr, 57, from Burrelton said he pulled for a break when he noticed the police presence.

He said: “I’m just in here for a rest stop on the Coupar Angus Road and there are a few police officers standing about and there appears to be a police helicopter flying near to the West Gourdie Industrial Estate.”

A spokeswoman for the force said that they were called out to an ongoing incident and no further information was available at present.

