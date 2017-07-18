Police called to crashes at both ends of Dundee’s Kingsway

Emergency services were called to two separate road crashes at opposite ends of the Kingsway in Dundee.

Both incidents are believed to have happened around the same time at about 2pm.

Police officers and traffic cops were dispatched to a collision involving a car and a van near to the Pitkerro Road roundabout.

An ambulance was also at the scene and it’s understood those involved sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a crash involving two vehicles occurred on the road near the junction with the southern side of Myrekirk Road.

No one was injured in the second smash.