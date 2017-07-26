A cash machine in a Dundee retail park was left damaged after a man is believed to have lost his temper.

Police were called to the ATM outside the Home Bargains store at the Stack Leisure Park in Lochee shortly before 6pm yesterday.

The machine’s branding was left hanging off and the screen appeared damaged following the incident, however it was still operational.

It’s understood the man was attempting to withdraw money but to no avail.

He’s then believed to have punched the machine and the plastic casing around it.

Duct tape was used by shop staff to hold it in place temporarily.

One witness to the aftermath said: “Two police officers were looking at it in bemusement.

“I asked if someone had tried to raid it, but one of the officers said a man had just being trying to get his cash out.

“They were trying to hold it in place with tape, but the plastic casing kept flopping down.”

Police Scotland and Home Bargains have been approached for comment.