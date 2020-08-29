Police called as two-vehicle crash leaves A90 blocked in Angus

One of the busiest roads through Angus was left blocked for more than an hour due to an accident on Saturday morning.
Police were called to the two-car crash on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen, near Brechin, at about 9.25am.
Traffic Scotland said all southbound lanes were restricted between the Angus town and Finavon.
A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 Southbound at Brechin around 9.25am on Saturday, 29 August, 2020.
“There were no reports of any injuries.”
Traffic Scotland tweeted: “The A90 southbound between Brechin and Finavon is currently restricted due to a road traffic accident. Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”
The crash was cleared by about 10.40am.
