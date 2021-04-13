Tuesday, April 13th 2021 Show Links
Police called as Monsters Inc duo’s attempt to ‘spread joy’ at Perth primary school backfires

by Anita Diouri
April 13, 2021, 7:20 am Updated: April 13, 2021, 11:06 am
© Supplied by Stephen Phillips'Mike Wazowski' at The Co-op, Rannoch Road.
'Mike Wazowski' at The Co-op, Rannoch Road.

Police were called after Monsters Inc duo Mike and Sulley turned up at a Perth primary school.

Stephen Phillips says he and his son, Ajay, were trying to spread joy by dressing as the loveable Pixar characters in the playground of Letham Primary.

But their good intentions backfired after uncertainty over their true identities sparked concern among school staff.

