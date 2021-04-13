Police called as Monsters Inc duo’s attempt to ‘spread joy’ at Perth primary school backfires

Police were called after Monsters Inc duo Mike and Sulley turned up at a Perth primary school.
Stephen Phillips says he and his son, Ajay, were trying to spread joy by dressing as the loveable Pixar characters in the playground of Letham Primary.
But their good intentions backfired after uncertainty over their true identities sparked concern among school staff.
