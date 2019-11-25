Police called after Xplore Dundee service breaks down at busy intersection

Xplore Dundee were forced to re-route services this afternoon after a double-decker bus broke down on Blackscroft shortly after midday.

The vehicle had come to a stop near the cross over between Blackscroft and Broughty Ferry Road while returning to the depot.

An image taken the near the East Port Roundabout shows the vehicle on the incline with a police vehicle at the rear.

A spokeswoman for Xplore confirmed the incident happened at around 12.50pm before it was cleared two-hours later.

She added that the 5 and 10 services were re-routed for a short period of time while the matter was resolved.

One pedestrian who took the picture said: “It certainly looked precarious the way it was sitting on the incline.

“It didn’t look like it was causing a massive disruption.”