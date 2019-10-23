Police called after woman found ‘slumped’ on street in West End

Police were called to a West End shopping district after a person was found “slumped” on the street.

Two police vehicles were spotted on Perth Road near the junction with Paton’s Lane shortly after 3pm on Monday.

One resident, who declined to be named, said it appeared to be a woman leaning against a wall near the post office.

He added: “When I saw the two police vehicles I was quite concerned, especially given the time of day. There were four officers standing over the person who looked unresponsive.

“The officers were wearing their search gloves and they were standing over the person.

“I can only assume they were waiting for an ambulance to arrive but the person didn’t look to be in a good way.

“Myself and my partner just hope they are OK.”

Police Scotland confirmed they attended following “concerns” for a person.